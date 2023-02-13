Workplace plans paid more than Medicare for physician-administered drugs, study finds

Employer-sponsored health plans pay significantly more than Medicare for costly physician-administered drugs, threatening access to lifesaving treatments, according to a newly published analysis of claims data and Medicare files.

What they found: Price markups increased between 2016 and 2020 for five of the top 10 drugs that account for the most spending and more than doubled for three: the white blood cell-booster pegfilgrastim and the cancer drugs trastuzumab and rituximab.

Zoom in: While high-volume drugs had relatively low unit prices, workplace plan markups over Medicare prices were especially high for these drugs, the Health Care Cost Institute analysis published in JAMA Health Forum found.