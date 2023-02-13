Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What consumers expect on inflation

Neil Irwin
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Axios Visuals
The chart above tells a story about inflation expectations in America: Consumers remain confident prices won't accelerate in the years to come. Still, Americans do expect inflation to remain high across various time horizons — something the Fed doesn't like.

By the numbers: The median consumer expects inflation in the year ahead to be above 5%, unchanged from the prior month. The three-year-ahead median inflation expectation fell by 0.2 percentage points to 2.7%.

The intrigue: Labor market expectations darkened slightly, driven largely by more pessimism among college-educated workers and those with household incomes above $100,000.

  • The mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher in a year's time rose by 0.4 percentage points to 41.2%, with little to no increase among those with some college (or just a high school diploma) and those who make less than $50,000.

Yes, but: This cohort is also among the most pessimistic about prospects for income growth. The median expected growth in household income growth plummeted to 3.3% — the biggest one-month plunge in the survey's history.

  • The decline was most pronounced among the least educated and poorest consumers, plus survey respondents over the age of 60.

Of note: Consumers, overall, continued to mark down spending plans in January. Median household spending growth expectations fell for the third straight month — to 5.7% from 5.9%.

