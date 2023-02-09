Nicaragua releases over 200 political prisoners and sends them to the U.S.

Daniel Ortega arrives for the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro n Caracas, Venezuela on Jan. 10, 2019. Photo: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nicaragua has freed more than 200 inmates considered to be political prisoners and sent them to the U.S., a senior Biden administration official said Thursday.

Why it matters: Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has for years cracked down on political dissent, which has included the arrest and detention of opposition leaders.

Driving the news: "The Government of Nicaragua decided unilaterally to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned," the official said.

"Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process."

