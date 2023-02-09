1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Weighting to exhale
This coming Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release January Consumer Price Index, offering the first major read on inflation in 2023.
- In a notable wrinkle, it will also tweak how it weights different goods and services, based on Americans' recent buying patterns.
State of play: Previously, the agency has updated those weights every other year, adjusting price swings in anything from bananas to used cars, and how those ought to affect the overall inflation index.
- For example, gasoline had a 3.431% weight in 2017-2018, which fell to 2.977% in 2019 and 2020.
- Now, the BLS is shifting to re-weighting CPI every year.
The re-weighting shouldn't radically shift the inflation numbers, but it could make analysts' forecasts a little less accurate, given uncertainty about how the numbers will look.
- The new weights "introduce additional uncertainty to our forecasts," said BofA economists in a note this morning.
- "While we do not expect the new weights to change the outcome materially, it could add or subtract" a few basis points from their forecast.
Go deeper: BLS explained the process in a blog post here.