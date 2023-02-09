Democracy challenges on agenda for Biden and Lula's White House meeting

Strengthening democracy could be a rallying point for President Biden and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, when they meet at the White House on Friday, experts say.

Driving the news: It's been a month since thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and Presidential Palace.

The accused attackers deny Lula won the election, despite no evidence of tampering.

Brazilian authorities have arrested roughly 1,400 suspects, including top security personnel.

Bolsonaro, who denounced the rioters, is under investigation in Brazil for accusations that he helped incite the mob. He remains in Florida and is seeking a six-month tourist visa to stay in the U.S.

What they're saying: Lula "has everything on the table right now to be a democratic champion, given what happened in Brazil over the past month and a half," analyst Thiago de Aragão said Monday at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

"Having seen Biden in a similar situation on Jan. 6, this is something they can, together, focus on a global narrative that coincides in terms of democratic values and environmental policies," de Aragão said.

Biden was quick to denounce the Brazil attacks.

The big picture: The presidents will also tackle climate change during their meeting, the White House has said.

Lula has vowed to battle record deforestation in the Amazon and to protect Indigenous communities from illegal miners and loggers.

That's a drastic shift from Bolsonaro, who championed mining in Indigenous lands and clashed with the Biden administration over refusing international funds for rainforest conservation.

Lauri Tähtinen, another analyst at the CSIS event, said he expects agreements on climate and the environment.

Between the lines: Lula's presidency marks a drastic shift for the global role of Latin America's largest country, economy and diplomatic power, Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

