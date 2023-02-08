LeBron James looks to pass during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers last month. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

LeBron James scored his 38,388th career point Tuesday night in Los Angeles, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

The big picture: James reached the staggering sum by combining three critical factors better than any player in league history: longevity, consistent excellence and durability.

Longevity: He's one of just 10 players to play in at least 20 seasons, which fellow top-five members Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant also did. Karl Malone played in 19, so the only real outlier is Michael Jordan (15 seasons), because of course he is.

He's one of just 10 players to play in at least 20 seasons, which fellow top-five members Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant also did. Karl Malone played in 19, so the only real outlier is Michael Jordan (15 seasons), because of course he is. Consistent excellence: James has the fifth-highest career points per game average in NBA history (27.22), and he's looking as strong as ever in year 20, ranking seventh in the league this season.

James has the fifth-highest career points per game average in NBA history (27.22), and he's looking as strong as ever in year 20, ranking seventh in the league this season. Durability: He's rarely missed time to injury, logging the third-most regular-season minutes and by far the most playoff minutes all-time.

Between the lines: James becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is particularly remarkable given he doesn't even consider scoring to be his best attribute. "I've always prided myself in being a pass-first guy," he told ESPN.

He also ranks fourth all-time in assists, and has scored more points than John Stockton (No. 1 on that list) and Jason Kidd (No. 2), combined.

It's that all-around nature that makes James such a unicorn. Some guys are scorers, some are distributors, some are defensive savants, some are great teammates; LeBron is all of those things at once.

The bottom line: It's hard to overstate the amount of hype surrounding James when he entered the NBA as an 18-year-old in 2003.

It's even harder to overstate how impressive it is that he not only lived up to — but actually exceeded — those sky-high expectations.

