CDC data shows births rise among 35+

Data: National Center for Health Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Birth rates increased among women ages 25 and up — especially among those in their mid-to-late-30s — during the second year of the pandemic, according to final data released recently by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Why it matters: It bucks the trend of declining births almost every year since 2007.

The number of births declined an average of 2% a year between 2007 and 2013. They rose briefly in 2014 before falling again, and declined 4% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

By the numbers: There were about 3.7 million births in the U.S. in 2021, up 1% over 2020.

Birth rates rose 2% to 5% for women aged 25–44. They rose most significantly (5%) among women ages 35-39.

Meanwhile, birth rates fell 3% for women aged 20–24.

The mean age of mothers the first time they gave birth was 27.3 years in 2021, up from 27.1 in 2020, and another record high.

Between the lines: There were some positive population-level trends. For instance, prenatal care beginning in the first trimester rose to 78.3% in 2021.

The percentage of women who smoked during pregnancy declined to 4.6%.

The birth rate among teenagers ages 15–19 fell 7% between 2020 and 2021 to a record low.

Yes, but: The Cesarean delivery rate increased to 32.1% in 2021.