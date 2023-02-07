On this day: The rise of Air Jordan

Michael Jordan attempts a dunk during the Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 7, 1987 at Seattle Center Coliseum. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

On this day in 1987, Michael Jordan proved he could walk on air.

The budding superstar was a participant in the slam dunk contest in Seattle and, among other superhuman spectacle dunks, won the trophy by dunking from the free-throw line.

Of course we know that in Chicago, where almost everyone had that poster hanging in their room. But these photos in the Getty archives are pretty remarkable.

Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan went on to win championships a few years later, but these photos captured the moment that he soared to superstardom.