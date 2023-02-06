"Everything on Sale" signs at a Buy Buy Baby store, a Bed Bath & Beyond brand. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to take advantage of an unexpected surge in its share price Monday by announcing the sale of a new set of securities that could raise more than $1 billion.

Why it matters: The retailer is at imminent risk of filing for bankruptcy protection, a process that typically wipes out shareholder value even if the company survives.

Driving the news: Bed Bath & Beyond said it's aiming to raise the funds through an offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants.

But the deal would only raise around $225 million right off the bat — the rest would come at a later date.

The company plans to use those initial proceeds to repay certain loans after missing a recent interest payment.

The big picture: Bed Bath & Beyond has enjoyed a sudden stock surge — its shares rose 92% on Monday to $5.86 — as retail stock traders show faith in a company that may soon tip into bankruptcy.

With a higher stock price comes a greater ability to raise cash.

Yes, but: Shares fell 33% in after-hours trading as investors absorbed the news.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Given the price action in Bed Bath & Beyond shares on Monday, it would almost be irresponsible for the company not to attempt this kind of hail-mary. But the chances of it succeeding remain minuscule.

What they're saying: The move is the "last roll of the dice from a company that is desperate to raise cash to provide some financial headroom to pay down debts and keep operations going," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders wrote in a research note on Monday.