At 9:30am on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When it's left to its own devices — which is, essentially, exactly what happened — prices in more than 25o stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trades, many of which had to be torn up after the fact.

Why it matters: Stock auctions, like the ones held at 9:30am and 4:00pm every day, are a transparent and reliable form of price transparency. The continuous trading that happens between those hours, by contrast, is rife with illiquidity, flash crashes, and market manipulation.

Without an opening auction to anchor prices, the market proves utterly rudderless.

The big picture: As Walter Mattli explains in his excellent book, "Darkness by Design," the stock market has, since roughly 2005, become dominated by ruthless and highly profitable financial intermediaries — banks and high-frequency traders — who trade against large investors.

How it works: During the trading day, the stock market operates on a "continuous" basis, with the time between trades measured in microseconds. In such a system, it's generally impossible to instantaneously match a natural buyer or seller with someone wanting to do the opposite trade. Instead, middlemen intermediate almost all of the trading.

The exceptions to the rule are the opening and closing auctions, when trading can be done in size, and the high-frequency traders don't have an edge.

Between the lines: There is no particularly good reason why stock markets need to trade continuously. Until March 2020, for instance, stocks listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange traded in mini-auctions every five seconds.

When Taiwan switched to continuous trading, the move increased both trading costs and adverse selection, according to a paper studying the changeover. It was unambiguously bad for investors.

The exchange itself, however, saw higher volume, higher fees, and higher profits — which explains why it switched.

Reality check: It's hard to see the U.S. moving to a system of "frequent batch auctions," or discontinuous trading — no matter how much better that would be for investors — because such a move would be bad, financially, for the exchanges themselves.

The events of last month, however, underscore that auctions are much more robust than continuous trading, and are much more efficient for the large investors — pension funds, insurers, and the like — who invest on behalf of everyday Americans.

The bottom line: America has too many stock exchanges — well over a dozen — and, as Mattli compellingly demonstrates, a set of toothless regulators who seem incapable of enforcing rules about what happens on them. (It's been almost a decade since the most recent SEC action against the NYSE, and that was a hand-slap.)

In an ideal world, there would be no continuous trading. A series of auctions would be much more effective at providing investors with the liquidity they need, without any bid-offer spread at all. They don't even need to happen every five seconds; a handful of auctions per day would probably suffice.

Go deeper: My review-essay of Mattli's book appeared in Foreign Affairs in 2019.