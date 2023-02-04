Artic cold spawns windchills of -100 in New Hampshire, Maine

Feb. 4, 2023 satellite image of the Northeastern U.S. amid freezing temperatures and below-zero windchillds. Credit: NOAA

Several cold weather records were shattered Friday as the Northeastern U.S. continues dealing with temperatures in the single or negative digits.

Driving the news: The life-threatening cold is impacting millions living in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Threat level: Extreme temperatures are forecast to remain into Saturday afternoon for much of the region. In Maine, wind chill warnings will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service warn of "dangerously cold windchills" ranging between -25°F to -65°F below zero.

In Mount Washington, New Hampshire, a wind chill of -108°F and an actual temperature of -47°F were reported on Friday night. The -108°F is the lowest on record in the U.S. since the NWS began keeping records in 1933.