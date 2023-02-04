56 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Artic cold spawns windchills of -100 in New Hampshire, Maine
Several cold weather records were shattered Friday as the Northeastern U.S. continues dealing with temperatures in the single or negative digits.
Driving the news: The life-threatening cold is impacting millions living in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Threat level: Extreme temperatures are forecast to remain into Saturday afternoon for much of the region. In Maine, wind chill warnings will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.
- Forecasts from the National Weather Service warn of "dangerously cold windchills" ranging between -25°F to -65°F below zero.
- In Mount Washington, New Hampshire, a wind chill of -108°F and an actual temperature of -47°F were reported on Friday night. The -108°F is the lowest on record in the U.S. since the NWS began keeping records in 1933.
- Boston hit -10°F on Saturday morning, the coldest temperature in the city since 1957.
- In eastern Maine, a -62°F windchill was reported in Hancock County's Cadillac Mountain to the National Weather Service. In Aroostook County, a -61°F windchill was also recorded on Saturday morning.
- The coldest air mass in the polar vortex is currently situated above northern Maine. A Blizzard warning is in effect for Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties until this evening.
- Temperatures for most of the Northeast region will warm into the 10s and 20s throughout Saturday. Most of Maine and portions of northern New Hampshire will remain bitterly cold until the vortex moves off to the northeast on Sunday.