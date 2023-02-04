Former Marine killed in Ukraine while giving aid to wounded

Black smoke rises after shelling in Bakhmut on Feb. 3 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed died in Ukraine on Thursday, according to a statement from his wife and from Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group he founded.

The big picture: At least seven Americans are known to have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began a year ago.

The U.S. government has discouraged Americans from fighting in Ukraine over concerns that they may be taken hostage by Russian forces.

Driving the news: Reed, 33, was evacuating civilians in Bakhmut and responding to the wounded when the shelling occurred, his wife Alex Potter said in a post.

He'd stepped away from his charity last month to work with Global Outreach Doctors on their mission in Ukraine and was killed while rendering aid, according to Global Response Medicine.

What they're saying: "He died doing what he was great at, what gave him life, and what he loved, and apparently by saving a team member with his own body," his wife said.