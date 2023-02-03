Most Americans support a tobacco ban

The majority of Americans (57%) support a ban on the sale of all tobacco products and even more support blocking sales of menthol cigarettes (62%), a CDC study published in Preventing Chronic Disease found.

Driving the news: Researchers asked nearly 6,500 people in 2021 about what extent they might support prohibiting tobacco sales.

What they're saying: "These findings can inform federal, state, and local efforts to prohibit all tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes, reduce tobacco use and tobacco-related disparities, and advance health equity," the researchers wrote.

Catch up quick: Last year, the Biden administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

It also proposed making the tobacco industry cut back the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to non-addictive levels.

Yes, but: Even so, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ignited fierce debate this week after proposing a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products.