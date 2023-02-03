A pro-Russian hacktivist group's low-level distributed denial-of-service attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure could be a precursor to more serious cyberattacks, health care and security officials warned this week.

Driving the news: Killnet, a politically motivated Russian hacking group, briefly overloaded and took down the websites of some U.S. health care organizations on Monday.

The DDoS attacks came after Killnet threatened a long list of Western health care organizations last weekend in retaliation for continued NATO support of Ukraine.

The American Hospital Association said in a statement Tuesday that while "some of the named entities were in fact targeted," the "impact appears to have been minimal and temporary."

The big picture: Killnet's threats and low-level DDoS attacks have typically been seen as more of a nuisance than an actual threat to U.S. infrastructure.

But increasingly, organizations and security experts are warning that Killnet's members have more capabilities than their less-skilled attacks let on.

What they're saying: "What you see now is distributed denial of service," Mike Hamilton, a hospital security adviser and chief information security officer at Critical Insight, told Axios.

"What's coming after this could be a lot worse," he added.

Catch up quick: Killnet took down the websites of several major U.S. airports and a handful of state government websites in October.

The intrigue: Russia is filled with capable, patriotic hackers who could join Killnet and steer the group to pursue more destructive attacks like malware wipers or ransomware, Hamilton said.

Details: The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center also warned about more advanced hackers joining Killnet in an alert this week.

"This likely will result in entities Killnet targeted also being hit with ransomware or DDoS attacks as a means of extortion, a tactic several ransomware groups have used," the alert said.

Yes, but: Killnet has struggled to pivot away from less impactful DDoS attacks, and there's no guarantee the group will pursue more sophisticated attacks.

Be smart: Hospitals and other critical infrastructure should cut off as much internal access as possible to personal websites, including social media and email, to mitigate phishing threats that act as a gateway for more serious incidents, such as ransomware and malware wipers, Hamilton said.

