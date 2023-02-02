Latino musicians help drive "souldies" comeback

Trish Toledo, the daughter of an Ecuadorian father and a Guatemalan mother, performs old-school soul tunes at Banc of California Stadium on December 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

A new generation of Latino artists is reinterpreting old R&B classics and producing new ones in a soul music revival that's hot on streaming services, YouTube and music venues.

Why it matters: The music, sometimes called modern "souldies" or "brown-eyed soul," shows the deep, historic influence of Black culture on Latinos.

Details: New artists like the Thee Sacred Souls, Joey Quiñones & Thee Sinseers, Los Yesterdays, and former Kumbia Kings member Frankie J have adopted the old sound for new fans.

Thee Sacred Souls performs on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on November 30, 2022. Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Background: "Brown-eyed soul" refers to pre-Beatles rock and R&B played by mainly Mexican American artists in the 1950s and 1960s, according to various scholars.

It was inspired by jazz, blues, rock, Latin jazz and even rancheras and norteño music.

The music became the preferred music genre for low riders in the American Southwest.

Yes, but: It had been years since new performers hit the scene and garnered large audiences.

Now, new artists are building fresh fan bases because the music feels more authentic and not fake, William Nericcio, a professor of English and comparative literature at San Diego State University, tells Axios.

"When that many people are moved by Black soulful oldies, especially Latinos, it's because they love love. This is an era of hate."

"Bad" Vic Benavides of Los Yesterdays tells Axios the pandemic may have helped older and younger generations reconnect with each other as they shared music.

The intrigue: Artists from these groups come from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Thee Sacred Souls is fronted by Josh Lane, a Black singer trained in opera.

trained in opera. Toledo is the daughter of an Ecuadorian father and a Guatemalan mother.

Bobby Oroza, whose popular cover of Sunny & The Sunliners' "Should I Take You Home" has been used in a video by Pachuco Supply, was born to a Bolivian mother and Finnish father.

Malik Malo. Photos: Courtesy of Malik

What they're saying: Joey Quiñones tells Axios he tries to keep the music authentic by creating lyrics that mention writing love letters instead of texting them.

He and other artists watch old footage of James Brown to replicate his sound.

"But at the end of the day, if you're singing from the heart, and you're telling us your story, it's going to come across as pure and a soul."

Malik Malo, 30, says he initially started singing modern R&B and shifted to souldies on the advice of a manager.

"The feedback was incredible."

