HanesBrands shares plunged more than 27% Thursday as the apparel maker pulled its dividend and said it would direct all of its free cash flow to paying off debt.

The big picture: The company's fourth quarter sales plummeted — a reflection of how fickle life can be for apparel companies that suddenly find themselves on the wrong side of shifting consumer preferences.

Not long ago, the company's Champion brand was electric, enjoying a resurgence in sales among America's youth.

Now, it's taken a turn for the worse.

Between the lines: HanesBrands said Thursday it's taking steps to strengthen its balance sheet after net sales fell 16% to $1.47 billion in the fourth quarter, including an 18% decline in sales of the Champion brand.

The company blamed "soft consumer demand" in the U.S. and Europe, and retailers slashing inventory. Sales of innerwear and activewear fell 19% and 16%, respectively.

In its continuing operations, the company swung from income of $68 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a loss of $418 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

What they're saying: CEO Steve Bratspies said in a statement the company is taking "actions to navigate the extremely challenging environment" but has "created a clear path to improving cash flow and margins as the year progresses."

The big picture: HanesBrands is suffering a "severe slide" in sales, indicating that the company was caught flat-footed as consumer preferences changed, GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders tells Axios.

The "athleisure" trend — which had been bolstering the company — has slowed down, but not as much as HanesBrands is experiencing, Saunders noted.

"The Champion brand has taken a big tumble," he said. "It’s a really sharp reversal. It was doing fairly well, and now it’s doing extraordinarily badly."

Of note: Bratspies told investors on a conference call that "innovation is coming" for Champion: "I'm confident that it's going to continue to improve, but we have work to do this year for sure."

Threat level: With $3.66 billion in long-term debt, HanesBrands has a "very negative looking balance sheet," Saunders said.

In addition to its elimination of its dividend and focus on debt reduction, it's also planning to refinance debt due in 2024.

The company's CFO resigned on Jan. 9.

Worth noting: It doesn't help that certain retailers have pivoted to selling more of their own activewear brands, such as Target with its All in Motion lineup.

"Target used to sell quite a lot of Champion products," Saunders said.

The bottom line: HanesBrands needs to deliver "improvements to operating metrics and the balance sheet," CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring writes.