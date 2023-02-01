School districts in Tucson, Arizona, and Nantucket, Massachusetts, are responding to ransomware attacks on their networks this week — with at least one district canceling classes as it mitigates the impact.

Driving the news: Schools in Nantucket are closed Wednesday as the district works to understand the scope of a ransomware attack that hit their computers.

The district also ended the school day early on Tuesday after the attack compromised the school system's computers, according to the Nantucket Current.

The Tucson Unified School District — the largest school district in southern Arizona — said Tuesday night that it's been responding to a "data security incident" since Monday, but that schools are still "fully functioning." Local news reports indicate the incident is a ransomware attack.

The big picture: Schools have been near constant ransomware targets for years due to IT budget constraints and a lack of dedicated resources.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a plan last week to help K-12 schools strengthen their cybersecurity regimes, accounting for the resource and budget hurdles districts tend to face.

By the numbers: Nantucket Public Schools is the fifth school district to be struck by ransomware this month, according to Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow.

Emsisoft estimates that 45 schools districts contended with ransomware in 2022.

Details: Ransomware gang Royal is likely behind the attack in Tucson, according to a copy of the ransom note obtained by local TV station KOLD News. But it's still unclear who is behind the Nantucket schools attack.

In Nantucket, the district has told staff and students not to use any school-issued devices because "they could compromise home networks," the Nantucket Current also reported. The district has more than 1,700 students.

In Tucson, most administrative staff worked from home earlier this week after the attack crashed school WiFi networks, per the Arizona Republic.

