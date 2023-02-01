Skip to main content


Power restored at Los Angeles airport after experiencing power outages

Sareen Habeshian

An LAX sign is pictured outside the airport. Photo: FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Power was being restored at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday afternoon after most terminals experienced outages earlier in the day.

Driving the news: TSA is expected to resume screenings by 3:30pm PST after halting operations in most terminals, the airport said, adding that conveyances will take longer to restart.

  • The airfield was operating normally though some traffic lights and other systems were without power, according to LAX.

Of note: Some departing flights may be impacted, and passengers are urged to check their flight status.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

