Power was being restored at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday afternoon after most terminals experienced outages earlier in the day.

Driving the news: TSA is expected to resume screenings by 3:30pm PST after halting operations in most terminals, the airport said, adding that conveyances will take longer to restart.

The airfield was operating normally though some traffic lights and other systems were without power, according to LAX.

Of note: Some departing flights may be impacted, and passengers are urged to check their flight status.

