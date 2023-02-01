Scoop: David Cahn leaves Coatue for Sequoia Capital

David Cahn has agreed to join Sequoia Capital as a partner on its growth team, Axios has learned. He previously was a general partner and COO of venture capital with Coatue Management.

Why it matters: This reflects how top VC firms are seeking to bolster their AI and data expertise, which Cahn focused on at Coatue.

The 27 year-old Cahn spent the past five years with Coatue.

His Coatue investments have included Abacus, Databricks, Kubecost, Stability AI, Starburst Data and Supabase, Weights & Biases, and UiPath.

It is unclear if Cahn will retain any of those responsibilities after leaving Coatue.

Cahn's educational background includes degrees in both finance and computer science.

What they're saying: “David is a force of nature," says Sequoia Capital partner Pat Grady.