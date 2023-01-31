Developers are the most in-demand roles on the dark web, according to recent research from Russian cyber firm Kaspersky.

Driving the news: Kaspersky's analysis of job advertisements posted on dark web forums between January 2020 and June 2022 found that some cybercrime and state-sponsored hacking groups were offering developers upward of $20,000 a month to join their ranks.

Job ads for developers made up 61% of posts researchers spotted across 155 dark web forums.

The big picture: Cybercriminals and state-backed hacking groups have become increasingly organized in recent years.

Some groups even mimic professional organizations by conducting job interviews and creating an HR department.

Between the lines: The analysis paints a clearer picture of why some hackers end up being tempted to cross over to malicious work.

Details: Kaspersky analyzed approximately 200,000 employment-related ads posted during the year-and-a-half period.

Posts peaked in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began, likely due to soaring unemployment rates at the time.

82% of relevant advertisements mentioned "test assessments" candidates would have to take, and 37% requested people submit a CV or portfolio.

Median monthly salaries ranged from $1,300 to $4,000 depending on the role.

17% of the job ads were people looking for jobs, rather than groups looking to hire someone.

The intrigue: While Kaspersky analyzed only IT-related jobs, researchers also spotted ads for nontechnical positions — including one moderating a group's Telegram channel.

Yes, but: Not all of the job listings were necessarily criminal or illicit, Kaspersky researchers noted.

"Most dark web employers offer semi-legal and illegal jobs, but there are ads with potentially legal job offers that comply with national laws," researchers wrote. "An example is creating IT learning courses."

