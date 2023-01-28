Snow conditions lead to massive pileup in Wisconsin

The city of Milwaukee is seen in below zero temperatures in Dec. 2022. Photo: Alex Wroblewski for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dozens of cars were involved in a massive pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin, authorities said Friday.

Driving the news: At least 27 people were hospitalized, though the extent of their injuries was not yet known, per local station WIFR-TV.

State Patrol officials said an initial investigation indicated 85 vehicles were involved.

Snow, ice and whiteout conditions are believed to be a factor in the initial crash, per State Patrol.

Details: The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County, blocking traffic in both directions.

Southbound lanes opened just after 8 p.m., with all lanes reopening just before 10 p.m.

Zoom in: Video from WIFR-TV showed dozens of cars, as well as semitrailers, backed up as emergency workers assisted people on the road.

Zoom out: A winter weather advisory was in effect for much of southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon, with more snow expected Saturday.