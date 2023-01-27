Don't feel too bad if your place is a little cluttered: Even Marie Kondo's house is looking less-than-spotless these days.

State of play: The famed author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" admittedly doesn't have much time anymore for organizing, especially after she had her third child.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said in a recent webinar, according to Washington Post.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she added. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Joy comes in many forms; sometimes, it's just plain messy.