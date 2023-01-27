Skip to main content
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Marie Kondo: "I've kind of given up on" keeping home always tidy

Nathan Bomey
A woman in a white shirt and stud earrings is smiling

Marie Kondo attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Don't feel too bad if your place is a little cluttered: Even Marie Kondo's house is looking less-than-spotless these days.

State of play: The famed author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" admittedly doesn't have much time anymore for organizing, especially after she had her third child.

  • “My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said in a recent webinar, according to Washington Post.
  • “Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she added. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home.”

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: Joy comes in many forms; sometimes, it's just plain messy.

