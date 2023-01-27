Reported long COVID drops, analysis finds

Data: U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Among people who have ever had COVID, the share who say they currently or have ever had long COVID declined from 35% in June 2022 to 28% in January 2023, according to an analysis from KFF.

The decline was driven by a reduction in the share who currently reported active symptoms, which fell from about 1 in 5 people to about 1 in 10 people, per the analysis of data from the CDC's Household Pulse Survey.

Why it matters: It's a bit of encouraging data in what has been a mysterious, debilitating problem for millions.