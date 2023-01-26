Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

In photos: Egypt says it may have found oldest mummy to date

Ivana Saric
Egyptian archaeological workers excavating the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara

Egyptian archaeological workers excavating the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara during the announcement of new discoveries on Jan. 26. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images

Recent excavations in Egypt have uncovered what could be the oldest mummy ever found in the country, a team of Egyptologists announced Thursday, AP reported.

Driving the news: An excavation near the Saqqara pyramids, about 19 miles south of Cairo, revealed several new ancient tombs dating back to the Fifth and Sixth dynasties of the Old Kingdom (about 2686-2181 B.C.), per ABC News.

  • One of the tombs contained a limestone sarcophagus with a 4,300-year-old mummy inside, Zahi Hawass, director of the team and a former minister of antiquities, told reporters Thursday, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "This mummy may be the oldest and most complete mummy found in Egypt to date," Hawass said.

  • “I put my head inside to see what was inside the sarcophagus: A beautiful mummy of a man completely covered in layers of gold," Hawass said, per AP.

The big picture: Among the other tombs discovered were ones belonging to a priest and a palace official, per ABC.

  • Numerous statues and amulets were also discovered in the tombs.
Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass at a press conference to announce new discoveries at the Modir Bridge in Saqqara, on January 26
Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass at a press conference on Jan. 26. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images
Egyptian antiquities workers observe recently discovered artifacts
Egyptian antiquities workers observe recently discovered artifacts at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara on Jan. 26. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images
An Egyptian archaeologist restores antiquities
An Egyptian archaeologist restores antiquities after the announcement of new discoveries on Jan. 26. Photo: Fadel Dawod/Getty Images
Go deeper