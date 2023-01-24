Tornadoes hit Houston area as severe weather threatens Gulf Coast

Multiple tornadoes were reported in areas outside of Houston on Tuesday, causing widespread damage with a severe storm threat expected to go all night across the Gulf Coast.

Driving the news: At least one tornado emergency — a very rare and limited warning — was issued for Harris County, Texas, according to the National Weather Service. Such a warning is rare for Houston.

At least four tornadoes were reported in Texas by Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS Prediction Center.

Tornado damage was reported in the city of Pasadena, where power lines were knocked out.

Radar indicated debris from one tornado near Pasadena reached about 8,000 feet in the air, Axios’ Andrew Freeman reports.

The Atascocita Fire Department reported “a tornado related structure collapse” at a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas.

Tornado warnings were also issued in the Texas cities of Devers and Hankamer, with severe thunderstorm warnings hitting Galveston, Texas City and La Marque.

Ground stops were issued for both Hobby and Bush International airports Tuesday, meaning no flights were allowed to land there, per the Houston Chronicle.

Photos of the widespread damage emerged on social media, showing crushed power lines, shattered homes and trashed roads.

What they're saying: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has called for the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare "state resources ahead of severe weather expected across our state."

Flashback: Forecasters with the National Weather Service warned Tuesday that the upper Texas coast and the northern Gulf Coast should prepare for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Winter weather was expected to hit West and North Texas on Tuesday, too.

Louisiana's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said that the state faces "another severe weather threat this week" and residents should remain alert.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said earlier this week tornadoes were possible, too.

What's next: Heavy rains, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms remain possible into Tuesday night for the central Gulf Coast, according to the NWS. The threat is expected to hit the eastern Gulf Coast and Southwest on Wednesday.