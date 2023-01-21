Skip to main content
GOP senator's campaign says cybercriminals stole $690,000 from them

Herb Scribner
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) speaks during a news conference

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) speaks during a news conference. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from the campaign of Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran (R) by a cybercriminal, his campaign office said in a filing to the Federal Election Commission.

Driving the news: A campaign spokesperson told NBC News that the FBI has opened an investigation into the matter.

  • Moran’s campaign said in the filing from December that the campaign sent two fraudulent wire invoices that totaled $690,000.
  • One wire payment was sent on Oct. 25 for $345,000, while another was sent for the same amount on Nov. 9, according to the filing.
  • On Nov. 23, the campaign recovered $168,184 of the stolen funds.
  • Raw Story first reported on the letter.

What they're saying: “Cybercriminals targeted the accounting firm employed by Moran For Kansas and money was wired to fraudulent bank accounts,” Tom Brandt, the spokesperson for Moran for Kansas, told NBC News.

  • Brandt told NBC that the campaign is “pursuing all avenues available to recover the money” and that the FBI has opened an investigation.
  • “The campaign also consulted with the FEC on how to transparently report the unauthorized expenditures,” he said.
  • The FBI told Axios it is "aware of the incident" but they would not confirm an investigation into the alleged theft.

The big picture: Cyber attacks against political campaign funding emerged as a growing threat in the 2018 midterms, Axios previously reported. Some of the tactics included transferring money or cutting off donations.

