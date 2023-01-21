Former Navy SEAL killed in Ukraine

A high-rise residential building lies partially destroyed after a missile strike on Jan. 16 in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photo: Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

A former U.S. Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 was killed in Ukraine this week, the military service confirmed Saturday.

Driving the news: While the Navy did not identify the former SEAL by name, they confirmed the American was in an active deserter status since March 11, 2019.

"We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine," the official told Axios.

Zoom out: At least six Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to AP.