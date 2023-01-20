Doctors prescribe opioids at discharge less often, CDC data shows

Data: CDC; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Doctors sent patients home with opioids after emergency department visits about 8% of the time in 2019–2020, down from about 12% in 2017–2018, according to figures released today by the CDC.

Why it matters: It continues a downward trend line from about 21.5% of emergency department discharges in 2010–2011 that resulted in an opioid prescription and a signal that efforts to educate doctors and reduce the use of opioids have gained traction.

Yes, but: Rates of opioid prescribing at discharge still vary depending on factors like a patient's source of insurance or their race, according to the data from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey.

By the numbers: In 2019–2020, opioids were prescribed at discharge at 36.4 ED visits per 1,000 adults, down from 50.5 per 1,000 adults in 2017-2018.