Elizabeth Holmes tried "to flee the country" after conviction, prosecutors say

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes allegedly made an "attempt to flee the country" shortly after being convicted of conspiracy and fraud, prosectors alleged in a court filing Friday, per CNN.

Driving the news: Holmes, who was found guilty on Jan. 3, 2022, for defrauding investors in her failed blood-testing company, had booked a one-way ticket to Mexico for later that month, according to prosecutors.

"The government became aware on January 23, 2022, that Defendant Holmes booked an international flight to Mexico departing on January 26, 2022, without a scheduled return trip," the court filing obtained by CNN states.

"Only after the government raised this unauthorized flight with defense counsel was the trip canceled."

Zoom in: Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison last November but has appealed her conviction.

Prosecutors argue in the new filing that she should begin to serve her prison sentence instead of living on an estate while her appeal plays out in court.

In the filing, prosecutors claim Holmes has not shown convincing evidence to indicate that she's not a flight risk, as her attorneys have previously argued, CNN reports.

Of note: At the time, Holmes’ attorney said the flight was planned before the verdict so that she could "attend the wedding of close friends" if there was a different outcome in the case, per Rolling Stone.

What they're saying: "There are not two systems of justice — one for the wealthy and one for the poor — there is one criminal justice system in this country," prosecutors said in the filing.

What's next: Holmes is expected to turn herself into custody on April 27.