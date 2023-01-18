2 hours ago - Health
GOP introduces bill to end public health emergency
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) launched a House Republican effort Tuesday to officially declare an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Why it matters: The measure could set up a symbolic vote similar to the one the Senate took last year that President Joe Biden would likely veto.
Between the lines: Last week, the Biden administration renewed the public health emergency for another 90 days. HHS has pledged to give 60 days' notice before ending it.
- When the emergency does end, it will bring major policy shifts to insurance markets, drug approvals and telehealth.
Side note: One of the biggest potential impacts of the end of the public health emergency could be state redeterminations of Medicaid eligibility.