GOP introduces bill to end public health emergency

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) launched a House Republican effort Tuesday to officially declare an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Why it matters: The measure could set up a symbolic vote similar to the one the Senate took last year that President Joe Biden would likely veto.

Between the lines: Last week, the Biden administration renewed the public health emergency for another 90 days. HHS has pledged to give 60 days' notice before ending it.

When the emergency does end, it will bring major policy shifts to insurance markets, drug approvals and telehealth.

Side note: One of the biggest potential impacts of the end of the public health emergency could be state redeterminations of Medicaid eligibility.