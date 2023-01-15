47 mins ago - Technology
Judge says Twitter workers can't pursue group lawsuit
A judge ruled that laid-off Twitter workers who are suing the social media company over their termination must pursue claims in individual arbitration and not a class-action lawsuit, Reuters reports.
Driving the news: U.S. District Judge James Donato said that the ex-Twitter employees, who allege that the social media company did not give adequate time before their terminations, must drop their group suit.
- Donato, in his decision to side with Twitter, cited agreements the former employees signed with the company, per Reuters.
- The lawyer representing the former employees said that she has filed 300 claims for arbitration for former Twitter employees and she expects to file hundreds more, per Reuters.
- The former employees say they did not receive the complete severance package that was promised before Elon Musk became CEO.
The big picture: Former Twitter employees filed a number of lawsuits against the social media company following mass layoffs after Musk took over, including some who sued over alleged gender discrimination.
- Five former Twitter employees in November sued the company, alleging that Twitter violated federal and state laws that require at least 60-day notice of a mass layoff.
