Charted: The NFL's roller coaster season

Data: FiveThirtyEight; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee and Simran Parwani/Axios

The NFL's standings dramatically changed throughout the regular season — with the nine teams charted above in playoff purgatory for much of the year, according to FiveThirtyEight's odds.

The big picture: Many top teams — including the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams — saw their playoff window collapse as the season progressed.

Underdogs like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished last in 2021, were able to clinch a spot in the final weeks of the season.

Why it matters: We're transitioning between football eras. Many big names face the twilight of their careers and young stars are leading their teams.

It's made for exciting TV and helped put viewership at an all-time high.

Return to the playoffs: The Giants, Jaguars and Chargers all ended playoff droughts. Their last appearances were during the 2016, 2017, and 2018 seasons respectively.

