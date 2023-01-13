Axios Finish Line: The simplicity doctrine

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.

Occam's razor teaches us that the simplest explanation is usually the right one.

Here's the new Axios' Razor: The simplest way of doing things is usually the right one.

Why it matters: Too many people too often lard up ideas, processes, teams or companies with needless complexity. Simplicity, by contrast, greases velocity, productivity and profitability.

This is my big obsession heading into 2023, as Axios grows from 500 people to 1,000+ in the coming years: How can we cut away complexity at every level, in every area, to make everything we do simple, fast, intuitive for staff — and readers?

This fights against the human habit of keeping things once we secure them.

Think of it this way: Every new person needs to do something and usually wants to add their own special something to it. Each new something breeds new complexities, merely by existing.

Once something is spawned, it's rarely killed. Or even revisited. Killing things is often harder than creating them — that something has an owner and constituencies. It's easier to justify keeping it than killing it.

Everyone should do a simplicity audit of their life and work. And given the speed of change, do it every six months.

Do you really need this — or use this often enough to justify it?

Some random ways we think about simplicity: