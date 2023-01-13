Data: Chainalysis 2023 Crypto Crime Trends; Chart: Axios Visuals

Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis.

By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report.

Transactions involving sanctioned entities, such as crypto exchange Garantex and crypto mixer Tornado Cash, accounted for 44% of illicit transaction activity.

However, while transactions tied to sanctioned entities skyrocketed between 2021 and 2022, transaction volumes fell across nearly all other categories of illicit activity that Chainalysis measures, including ransomware and darknet marketplaces.

But that downward trend is normal in a falling market, the report notes.

The big picture: Cybercriminals often lean on pseudo-anonymous cryptocurrencies because of their reputation for being harder to trace and their relative freedom from reporting regulations compared to fiat currencies.

For example, ransomware gangs often demand ransoms be paid using bitcoin.

Between the lines: This year's $20.3 billion record accounts for only 0.24% of all cryptocurrency activity — double last year's 0.12% share but still a minuscule percentage of all transactions.

Yes, but: Researchers said the 2022 total is likely to change throughout the year as they identify new wallet addresses tied to illicit activity.

For 2021, Chainalysis originally found $14 billion worth of crypto tied to illicit activities — $4 billion less than the revised figure.

