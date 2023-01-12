Most PR firms aren't equipped to serve startups, but even at the earliest stage, founders must establish their brand and share what sets them apart.

Driving the news: Strange Brew Strategies — a tech-focused communications consultancy — is launching a new offering for startup clients, Axios has exclusively learned.

"Bringing on communications support early can differentiate between competitors and help to attract investors or recruits," Strange Brew Strategies founder John O'Brien told Axios.

"It used to be that if you're a seed stage company then you should just be building and never communicate with the outside world — but I think the world is too competitive for that now."

Details: The offering, called OnBoard, will provide startups with speedy, result-driven communications counsel and meet founders where they are ... on Slack.

"Startup founders are busier and move faster than ever, so the best way to communicate with them is through lower friction communications," says O'Brien. "If founders want to work primarily on Slack, then we won't fight that."

For a flat fee of $5,000 a month, OnBoard will provide startups with a designated senior comms strategist who will help with messaging, funding and product announcements, conferences and award submissions. OnBoard will also give founders access to training from outside experts and detailed comms playbooks.

What we're watching: Legacy accounts are out and startup clients are in.

In recent years, there's been a race for startup business, with new agencies like Six Eastern and Notably swooping in to fill the void, and Strange Brew Strategies is the latest to join this trend.

Subscribe to Axios Communicators.