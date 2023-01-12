Nurses at two New York City hospitals on Thursday reached a tentative agreement to end their strike after three days and return to work.

Driving the news: The deal came after more than 7,000 nurses at two of New York City's major hospitals went on strike, arguing that staffing shortages had caused widespread burnout, hampering patient care, CNN reported.

This was New York City’s largest nurse strike in decades, per the New York Times.

State of play: The agreement between the New York State Nurses Association and Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Bronx ensures that both hospitals have "safe staffing ratios," Nancy Hagans, president of the nurse's association, said in a statement.

"Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession," Hagans added.

Nurses who had been on strike at Mount Sinai would return to work at 7 am ET on Thursday, with the promise of safe staffing levels at all in-patient units taking effect immediately, Hagans said.

At Montefiore, nurses would return to work following an agreement to implement safe staffing ratios in the Emergency Department as well as financial penalties for failing to comply to safe staffing ratios in all units, among other benefits.

What they're saying: “We are pleased to offer a 19% wage increase, benefits that match or exceed those of our peer institutions, more than 170 new nursing positions and a generous plan to address recruitment and retention," Philip Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of our nurses who have served through very challenging circumstances over the past several years," he added.

The big picture: The conflict between New York City's major hospitals and their nurses is part of a nationwide movement that has seen a slew of healthcare workers launch strikes across the U.S, Axios' Arielle Dreher writes.