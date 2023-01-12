Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya narrows his fundraising plans

Social Capital, the VC firm led by Chamath Palihapitiya, has narrowed the scope of its new fundraise, according to a letter sent to prospective investors and obtained by Axios.

Details: The new plan is to size Fund V at around $1 billion with a focus on early-stage deals, versus prior plans to raise significantly more and to also back growth-stage companies and special opportunities.

Palihapitiya will commit nearly 20% of the total, likely including contributions of shares in companies backed by Fund IV (in which Palihapitiya was the sole LP).

Fund terms are a 2% management fee (1.75% for first close, scheduled for March) and a 30% carry.

Per the letter: "While our early stage portfolio continued to thrive, we were disappointed in the broader growth stages of technology investing and their interest in valuation sobriety."

Go deeper: Watch the Axios BFD conversation with Palihapitiya: