Video game giant Ubisoft today announced project cuts and lowered its estimated operating income for the current year by $1 billion.

Why it matters: The company blamed macroeconomic conditions, suggesting other game companies might struggle similarly.

But the cuts are part of a longer decline for Ubisoft that suggests continued dysfunction at the previously hot publisher of Assassin’s Creed.

Details: Ubisoft managers said they were canceling three unannounced games, in addition to four canceled last July.

Net bookings, which encompass game sales, downloadable content purchases and other transactions are expected to decline 10% for the year, rather than show 10% growth, as previously forecasted.

Ubisoft is looking for nearly $200 million in cost savings over the next two years, through “targeted restructuring, divesting some non-core assets and usual natural attrition,” according to a company press release. (A Ubisoft rep tells Axios that workers on the canceled games will shift to other projects.)

It has also delayed March’s Skull & Bones to early in its next fiscal year, which starts in April. The pirate game has been publicly delayed several times since its 2017 debut.

What they’re saying: “We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot told investors today, in a call that was announced only 20 minutes before.

Guillemot and CFO Frédéric Duguet said that inflation was giving some gamers pause and maintained that Ubisoft’s games for the 2022 holiday season, namely Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope, had been heavily marketed and well-reviewed.

They said a reluctance by consumers to spend was most evident in the casual and mobile sectors of their business.

Yes, but: Ubisoft has had a conspicuously fallow run over the last two years. It has downshifted from releasing one or more massive open-world hits each fall to now going through two straight holiday seasons with just October 2021’s Far Cry 6 as its lone big-budget, multi-platform premium release.

Its flagship Assassin’s Creed series hasn’t had a new game since 2020’s AC Valhalla, the largest gap in the series’ 15-year history.

Between the lines: Ubisoft has been in a game quality crisis since the disastrous, late-2019 lunch of the widely panned Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Morale at the company took a further hit in mid-2020 after widespread allegations of sexual misconduct at the company.

Since then, management has promised improvement to its games and accountability in its leadership team.

But hit releases from its teams have been scarce in recent years and company reforms remain a work in progress, according to workers and company leaders.

What’s next: Ubisoft executives swear a turnaround will happen in the coming year, as it preps the release of a smaller-scale Assassin’s Creed game subtitled Mirage, along with an open-world game based on James Cameron’s Avatar universe and one mystery “large” game.

