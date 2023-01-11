Consumer Price Index data for December, set for release tomorrow, should mark more progress in the nation's battle against inflation — if economists' estimates are right.

The overall index is expected to show that prices dropped slightly by 0.1% last month. Stripping out food and fuel, prices are expected to climb a mild 0.3%.

Why it matters: Overall prices last fell in July, offering brief hope that inflation had turned a corner. That optimism was quickly dashed by hot readings in the ensuing months.

But unlike then, December figures will be the latest in a stretch of cooling inflation — helped by falling goods prices — that looks set to continue this year.

Yes, but: Fed officials have made clear they are watching for signs that the hot labor market and higher wages are feeding through in the form of higher consumer costs.