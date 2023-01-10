CVS Health is on a shopping spree

CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt.

Why it matters: This news topped off a very busy Monday for America's largest pharmacist, as industry executives and investors descended on San Francisco for the annual JPM Healthcare Conference.

In addition to the Oak Street interest, CVS announced participation in venture rounds for Monogram Health and Array Behavioral Care.

It also invested $100 million into Carbon Health, in a strategic deal that will include opening pilot clinics inside of select CVS stores.

Details: Oak Street had nearly a $5.5 billion market cap at Monday's market close, with shares soaring at today's open. Major shareholders include General Atlantic (25.27% stake) and Newlight Partners (13.4%).

Source: Axios Visuals

The bottom line: It's no secret that CVS has been seeking to push deeper into primary care, as evidenced by the Carbon Health deal and prior acquisition talks with both One Medical and Cano Health. Oak Street would give it access to 169 U.S. centers that serve nearly 160,000 patients.