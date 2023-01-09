1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Khosla Ventures raising nearly $3 billion for new funds
Khosla Ventures is raising nearly $3 billion for new funds, according to regulatory filings.
The big picture: U.S. venture capital firms continue to raise huge amounts of cash, even as the broader tech sector has shrunk.
- U.S. venture capital firms raised $162.2 billion for new funds last year, which was an all-time record. The actual number of new funds was down from 2021, however, reflecting how dollars are being consolidated by larger firms.
- Venture investment levels fell in 2022, suggesting the firms plan to slow their fund cycles.
Details: Khosla Ventures plans to raise $1.5 billion for its eighth flagship fund, $1 billion for its second opportunities fund and $400 million for its latest seed fund.
- The firm was founded in 2004 by Vinoid Khosla, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems who subsequently served as a partner with VC firm Kleiner Perkins.
- Portfolio companies have included Affirm, DoorDash, Instacart and Okta.