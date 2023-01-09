Khosla Ventures raising nearly $3 billion for new funds

Khosla Ventures is raising nearly $3 billion for new funds, according to regulatory filings.

The big picture: U.S. venture capital firms continue to raise huge amounts of cash, even as the broader tech sector has shrunk.

U.S. venture capital firms raised $162.2 billion for new funds last year, which was an all-time record. The actual number of new funds was down from 2021, however, reflecting how dollars are being consolidated by larger firms.

Venture investment levels fell in 2022, suggesting the firms plan to slow their fund cycles.

Details: Khosla Ventures plans to raise $1.5 billion for its eighth flagship fund, $1 billion for its second opportunities fund and $400 million for its latest seed fund.