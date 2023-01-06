A Russian cyber espionage group is suspected of repurposing another malware campaign's old infrastructure to spy on a Ukrainian computer network.

Driving the news: Researchers at Google-owned Mandiant recently discovered an espionage campaign where Turla Team, a Russian government-linked cyber espionage group, is suspected of re-registering domain names used nine years ago in a previously unconnected attack to spread a banking trojan malware via infected USB drives.

Some of the infected computers were on a Ukrainian network onto which the new hackers later installed additional malware and backdoors.

The big picture: The campaign highlights an evolution in Russian state-sponsored hackers' tactics, allowing them to rely on others' leftovers to remain undetected on victim networks.

Russian government hackers are known to test out new tricks in Ukraine.

What they're saying: "Now they are taking advantage of another actor’s work by taking over their command and control," John Hultquist, head of threat intelligence at Mandiant, said in a statement.

Details: Mandiant researchers first stumbled upon the campaign in September while investigating a breach on an unnamed Ukrainian computer network.

Researchers concluded that the hackers re-registered an old domain name in January 2022 and spent a few months combing through infected devices to determine which victims they now had access to.

From there, the new hackers installed two new malware strains that Turla Team is known to have used in past campaigns onto selected Ukrainian computers.

In total, Turla is suspected of re-registering three domain names linked to hundreds of device infections.

Between the lines: Mandiant observed the group downloading Turla-connected malware onto only a single network — the Ukrainian one — "suggesting a high level of specificity in choosing which victims received a follow-on payload," per the report.

The intrigue: This is the first time Mandiant has spotted Turla targeting Ukrainian organizations since the Russian invasion in February.

However, Turla has practiced a similar disguise before: In 2019, British intelligence warned that the group was using Iranian hackers' servers to masquerade attacks on dozens of countries.

