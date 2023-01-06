Skip to main content
Prolific ransomware gang LockBit has had a busy month

Sam Sabin
One of the most prolific ransomware gangs of 2022 is already making headlines in the new year for successfully attacking critical infrastructure around the world.

Driving the news: In the last month, the ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for attacks on hospitals, shipping ports and local government offices.

Why it matters: LockBit's continued success underscores the pervasive threat ransomware still poses despite years of government and industry investments to fight this type of cyberattack.

The big picture: The recent attacks add to a growing list of high-profile LockBit targets, including the 2021 attack on Accenture.

The intrigue: Part of LockBit's continued dominance in the ransomware underworld stems from its incentives program, according to researchers at Trustwave's SpiderLabs.

  • The gang offers higher-than-average payouts to hackers who conduct attacks and operate a first-of-its-kind bug bounty program where hackers can report security vulnerabilities in company networks for a payout.
  • LockBit is also constantly purchasing new hacking tools on the dark web to stay ahead of the curve, Trustwave researchers noted.

Between the lines: Trustwave forecasted in a report this week that LockBit would "remain the most active and effective group for the foreseeable future."

Yes, but: Law enforcement agents are already investigating LockBit, and officials have had a strong track record in the last couple of years of spooking and shutting down prolific gangs.

  • Prosecutors charged a dual Russian and Canadian national in November with working with LockBit.
  • Deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said at the time the arrest was the result of a more than 2.5-year investigation into LockBit.

