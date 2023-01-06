Hillary Clinton attends the Nobel Peace Prize Forum 2022 at Oslo University on Dec. 11, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Rune Hellestad-Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, President Lee C. Bollinger announced Thursday.

Driving the news: Clinton will focus on global politics and policy in her new role in a bid to "develop innovative policy solutions" and facilitate efforts to "renew democracy and foster effective engagements with women and youth," according to a press release.

What they're saying: "I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States," Bollinger wrote in a message to the community.