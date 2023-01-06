53 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as global affairs professor, presidential fellow
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, President Lee C. Bollinger announced Thursday.
Driving the news: Clinton will focus on global politics and policy in her new role in a bid to "develop innovative policy solutions" and facilitate efforts to "renew democracy and foster effective engagements with women and youth," according to a press release.
What they're saying: "I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States," Bollinger wrote in a message to the community.
- "Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good."
- "Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me," Clinton said in a statement. "I look forward to contributing to these efforts."