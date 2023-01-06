Survey: 3.3 million U.S. adults displaced by natural disasters in past year

A woman looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through on Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Some 3.3 million adults living in the U.S. were displaced by natural disasters this past year, per a new U.S. Census Bureau survey.

Driving the news: Hurricanes were responsible for more than half of the relocations, data released from the Household Pulse Survey on Thursday shows.

By the numbers: More than 1.9 million people were displaced by hurricanes, while about 665,000 people were displaced by flooding, nearly 660,000 from fires, and more than 320,000 from tornados.

Another 685,000 were displaced by other natural disasters.

Zoom in: More than a third of those displaced by natural disasters, and the subsequent damage caused by them, were out of their homes for less than a week.

About 1 in 6 — that's more than 543,000 people — never returned home.

Zoom out: The state with the most people displaced was Florida, with almost 1 million people forcibly leaving their homes in the face of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.