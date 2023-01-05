The bad business of developing new antibiotics

Everyone agrees that the world needs new antibiotics, as the number of drug-resistant infections continues to soar. But there's little agreement on how to finance their development, and the situation is deteriorating.

What to know: Antibiotics are a bad business, at least based on a current pharma model that's predicated on volume sales.

Not only because health professionals believe new antibiotics should be used sparingly, so as to retard resistance, but also because some would be targeted at relatively rare infections.

That's driven most incumbents out of the business, bankrupted some pure play developers, and scared off many venture capitalists.

"Over the two years I've been here, the situation has become more dire," says Henry Skinner, a former Pfizer and Novartis executive who now leads AMR Action Fund, a $1.2 billion venture capital effort formed by Big Pharma to invest in new antibiotics developers.

Driving the news: AMR Action Fund has struggled to find investment opportunities, with Skinner saying the "pipeline is much thinner" than he had originally realized.

But today it did announce a new deal: Plugging around $9 million into BioVersys, a Swiss company in the clinic with a product aimed at certain lung and bloodstream infections that kill up to 100,000 people per year. It also has early-stage programs, including one aimed at multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

For BioVersys, this is an extension to a Series C round announced last May. Skinner says the new money should be enough to get the company's lead product to Phase 3 trials, at which point he's "confident" that BioVersys would be able to secure adequate funding (including from AMR's deep reserves).

Look ahead: Skinner argues that new policies are needed, in the U.S. and elsewhere, to bring entrepreneurs and VCs back to the table.

That could include passage of the bipartisan PASTEUR Act, which many had hoped would get a Congressional vote last year. It would create market incentives for pharma companies to develop new antibiotics, a bit like what the Orphan Drug Act did to facilitate that industry's development.

Other policies could include new stewardship rules on physician prescriptions, to prevent such episodes as when COVID-19 patients received antibiotics for what was a viral infection (i.e., zero efficacy, but increased resistance). Plus on possible abuses in areas like aquaculture.

The bottom line: "We owe it to the next generations to have available to them what was available to us," says Skinner.