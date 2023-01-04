Data: Federal Election Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's political operation has steered more than $300,000 over the years to the bloc of Republicans who spurned his speaker bid Tuesday, records show.

Why it matters: The data underscore the deep ideological divisions in McCarthy's caucus: Even the usual means of political wheel-greasing couldn't beat back a first-in-a-century challenge to his leadership of the new House GOP majority.

By the numbers: McCarthy's leadership PAC, dubbed the Majority Committee, has donated to the campaigns of 17 of the 20 members who voted against him in the first three speaker ballots on Tuesday.

Twelve of those members got cash from McCarthy's political operation during the 2022 cycle.

All told, the Majority Committee has given $313,500 to those 17 members since 2008, according to Federal Election Commission records — $225,000 of which came in the last two election cycles.

The big picture: Tuesday's vote was the first time since 1923 that a House Speaker failed to win an election on the first ballot, casting McCarthy's long-sought ascendance into doubt.