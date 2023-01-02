In photos: Fans pay final respects to Pelé during public wake

Pele fan Antonio da Paz queues outside the Urbano Caldeira Stadium ahead Pele's funeral on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Thousands of fans gathered Monday in Santos, Brazil to honor soccer legend Pelé, who died Thursday after a battle with colon cancer, AP reports.

The big picture: Mourners convened at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, the soccer legend's hometown, and participated in a procession past his coffin, which was placed in the midfield area of the stadium.

A funeral procession will take place on Tuesday throughout Santos before his burial at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery, CNN reports.

Zoom out: Pelé won three FIFA World Cups during his international career — the most of any player.

Here's a look at mourners paying their final respects to the soccer legend.

Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Flags remembering Pelé are displayed on the stands as mourners on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Pele's wife Marcia Aoki (2nd R) places a rosary on Pele's coffin on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Edinho, son of Pelé and former football player Ze Roberto carry Pele's coffin on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A mourner places banners on the Vila Belmiro stadium stands on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Go deeper... The 50 best sports documentaries