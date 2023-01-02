3 hours ago - Sports
In photos: Fans pay final respects to Pelé during public wake
Thousands of fans gathered Monday in Santos, Brazil to honor soccer legend Pelé, who died Thursday after a battle with colon cancer, AP reports.
The big picture: Mourners convened at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, the soccer legend's hometown, and participated in a procession past his coffin, which was placed in the midfield area of the stadium.
- A funeral procession will take place on Tuesday throughout Santos before his burial at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery, CNN reports.
Zoom out: Pelé won three FIFA World Cups during his international career — the most of any player.
- Here's a look at mourners paying their final respects to the soccer legend.
