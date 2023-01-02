Skip to main content
In photos: Fans pay final respects to Pelé during public wake

Erin Doherty
Pele fan Antonio da Paz queues outside the Urbano Caldeira Stadium ahead of football legend Pele's funeral, which begins later this morning at the stadium on January 02, 2023 in Santos, Brazil.

Pele fan Antonio da Paz queues outside the Urbano Caldeira Stadium ahead Pele's funeral on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Thousands of fans gathered Monday in Santos, Brazil to honor soccer legend Pelé, who died Thursday after a battle with colon cancer, AP reports.

The big picture: Mourners convened at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, the soccer legend's hometown, and participated in a procession past his coffin, which was placed in the midfield area of the stadium.

  • A funeral procession will take place on Tuesday throughout Santos before his burial at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery, CNN reports.

Zoom out: Pelé won three FIFA World Cups during his international career — the most of any player.

  • Here's a look at mourners paying their final respects to the soccer legend.
Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Mourners queue outside Vila Belmiro stadium on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
Flags remembering Pelé are displayed on the stands as mourners queue inside Vila Belmiro stadium.
Flags remembering Pelé are displayed on the stands as mourners on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images
Pele's wife Marcia Aoki (2nd R) places a rosary on Pele's coffin in Urbano Caldeira Stadium at his funeral on January 02, 2023 in Santos, Brazil.
Pele's wife Marcia Aoki (2nd R) places a rosary on Pele's coffin on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Edinho, son of Pelé and former football player Ze Roberto carry Pele's coffin into Urbano Caldeira Stadium for his funeral on January 02, 2023 in Santos, Brazil.
Edinho, son of Pelé and former football player Ze Roberto carry Pele's coffin on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A mourner places banners on the Vila Belmiro stadium stands during Pelé's funeral on January 02, 2023 in Santos, Brazil
A mourner places banners on the Vila Belmiro stadium stands on Jan. 2 in Santos, Brazil. Photo: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

