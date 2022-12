Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge on Jan 1, 2023, in Australia. Photo: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

As Americans prepared to celebrate New Year's Eve on Saturday, millions of people in countries where the clock had already struck midnight were ringing in 2023.

Zoom out: Here's a look at celebrations across the globe.

Australia

Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge on Jan. 1, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

People watch fireworks at Sydney Botanic Garden during New Years Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Indonesia

People gather to celebrate in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan. 1, 2023. Photo: Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

China

A couple hugs in front of the Hong Kong Convention Center on Dec. 31, 2022, in Hong Kong, China. Photo: Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India

People gather at the sea promenade in Mumbai on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

A shopkeeper at a New Year's Eve carnival in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo: Pankaj Nangia/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Thailand

People take a selfie during a fireworks display from the King Taksin Bridge on Jan. 1, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Kids watch a fireworks display from the King Taksin Bridge on Jan. 1, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Kazakhstan

Fireworks light up the sky during the new year celebrations in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Jan. 1, 2023. Photo: Meiramgul Kussainova/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the sky during the new year celebrations in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Jan. 1, 2023. Photo:Meiramgul Kussainova/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

United Arab Emirates

New Year's Eve fireworks light the landmark Burj Khalifa tower at midnight in Dubai on December 31, 2022. Photo: Ryan Lim/AFP/Getty Images)

New York

Revelers wait for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Revelers gather in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Go deeper: Axios Visuals: 2022 in review