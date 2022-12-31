Longtime ABC news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93

Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters passed away on Friday, the network announced. She was 93.

The big picture: Walters became the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 when she joined ABC News.

Walters became a co-host of "20/20" three years later, before launching "The View" in 1997.

Her last appearance as a co-host on the show was in 2014, but she stayed as an executive producer, per ABC.

In May 2014 when ABC News' Headquarters in New York was renamed "The Barbara Walters Building", Walters accepted the honor and talked about her legacy.

"People ask me very often, 'what is your legacy?' and it's not the interviews with presidents, or heads of state, nor celebrities. If I have a legacy, and I've said this before and I mean it so sincerely, I hope that I played a small role in paving the way for so many of you fabulous women."

By the numbers: Walters won 12 Emmy awards in her career, with 11 of those coming during her time at ABC News.